JBLM late night firing July 17-20

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar training Tuesday, July 17 at 6:30 a.m. through Friday, July 20 at 9 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, 120mm mortars. Three JBLM units are scheduled to conduct training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 9 p.m. Friday. Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.