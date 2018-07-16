History Presentation: Letters of Dr. William Tolmie at Fort Nisqually 1850-53

Submitted by Steve A. Anderson

DuPont Historical Society presents… The Letters of William F. Tolmie at Fort Nisqually 1850 – 1853 by Steve A. Anderson and Jerry Ramsey, PhD on Sunday, July 29, 2 p.m. at the DuPont Civic Center, City Hall Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327. Admission is free, but author donations are welcome. Light refreshments will be served.

Join authors and historians Steve Anderson and Jerry Ramsey, PHD as they delve into a broad range of subjects from the perspective of Dr. William F. Tolmie then, manager of the Hudson’s Bay Company’s Fort Nisqually in today’s DuPont. They will discuss events, conflicts as well as life at the trading post as revealed in Tolmie’s letters and correspondence. Book discussion and PowerPoint presentation. Q&A Sponsored by the DuPont Historical Society.