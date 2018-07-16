Delta Dental of Washington Celebrates Local Smile Makers; Seeks Nominations

Submitted by Delta Dental of Washington

Delta Dental of Washington is seeking nominations for Smile Makers across the state of Washington for its annual ‘Smile Power’ tour. From Pullman to Pierce County, Smile Makers are community members who bring smiles to others through their actions and words.

During the Smile Power tour, Delta Dental of Washington and the Tooth Fairy travel across the state to surprise Smile Makers in unexpected ways, thanking them for spreading smiles and for making their communities a better place. Each surprise is personalized to ensure an experience as unique and special as they are – planned with help from the nominator.

A Smile Maker is anyone who brightens your day and brings smiles to you and others in your community. From your favorite barista or a friendly grocery store clerk to your coworker or next door neighbor, Delta Dental of Washington wants to bring a smile back to those making their community a better place to live.

For more information on past Smile Maker surprises, including videos and individual stories, and to nominate, visit www.DeltaDentalWA.com/Smile

If selected, Delta Dental of Washington will reach out using the contact information provided in the nomination in advance of the nearest Smile Power tour. The 2018 Smile Power tours are scheduled through September, and nominations are accepted for the duration of the program.

About Delta Dental of Washington

Delta Dental of Washington partners with employer groups and individuals to offer comprehensive, preventive based dental benefits that impact overall health and wellness in-state and nationwide. Our commitment to oral health is rooted deeply in our mission. We work with lawmakers in Olympia to advocate for better oral health policies and our foundation supports innovative approaches and practical solutions to improve oral and overall health across the state with a focus on prevention, early intervention and expanding access to care.