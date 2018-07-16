Chamber’s New Tacoma Awards Recipients Announced

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber.

TACOMA, Wash. – Businesses, organizations and individuals who make outstanding contributions to downtown Tacoma were nominated as part of the annual New Tacoma Awards.

This year, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, in coordination with Presenting Sponsor Click! Cable TV, Venue Sponsor Pacific Grill Events & Catering, and Awards Sponsor NW Etch, honored nominees and recipients at the Chamber Luncheon on Friday, July 13rd, 2018 at the Pacific Grill Events Center.

The 2018 New Tacoma Awards recipients are:

· Ghilarducci Award: Alma Mater Tacoma

Recognizing new development, renovation, or beautification

· Popham Award: Dr. Ali Mordarres, University of Washington Tacoma

Recognizing the individual that has done the most to build community spirit

· Public Places Award: Hilltop Street Fair

Recognizing the best activation of a public park, open space, or area in the public right-of-way

· Schoenfeld Award: 7Seas Brewing

Recognizing exemplary performance of pizzazz as a retailer or restaurateur

· Union Station Award: InfoBlox

Recognizing a leading organization, company, or individual that has built or sustained momentum for revitalization

