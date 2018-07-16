Calling “for” or “against” committee members for Pierce County Library’s Election

Submitted by Pierce County Library System

Please contact Pierce County Library System to be part of a “For” or “Against” Committee for the Library System’s restoration levy, also known as a levy lid lift. As part of the Nov. 6, 2018 general election, the Library System will ask voters to restore the Library’s regular property tax levy rate to its fully authorized level of $.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Pierce County Auditor’s Office requires jurisdictions with a measure in the local voters’ pamphlet to seek and appoint members to For and Against committees.

Please contact Petra McBride if you are interested in participating on either committee, by Friday, July 27, 5 p.m. Provide your name, email address and phone number.