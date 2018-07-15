Dr. Allen installed as Lakewood First Lions President

Submitted by Eric Warn.

Dr. Robert W. Allen was installed July 12th as the 61st president of Lakewood First Lions Club, which has been serving Lakewood since 1954, raising funds and awareness to help conquer diseases of sight and hearing. Cancer and diabetes have been recently added as targets for Lions’ efforts. Dr. Allen is active as a grandfather, church member and world traveler.

He retired last year after 12 years of civil service as an Air Force historian in England and at JBLM-McChord. Previously, he retired in 1993 as a lieutenant colonel after 24 years active duty. In between the two careers, he earned a Ph.D. degree in history, published a book and taught at Pierce College.