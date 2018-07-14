Pierce County Council to consider Family-Wage Jobs Credit Program

Submitted by Pierce County.

The Pierce County Council will review Ordinance 2018-51, the Family-Wage Jobs Credit Program, at the Rules and Operations Committee on Monday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

If the ordinance passes out of the Rules and Operations Committee, it will be presented to the Council for review and potential approval at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 17 at 3 p.m.

Members of the public can attend these meetings in-person in Council Chambers located on the 10th floor of the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma. Meetings can be viewed live at www.piercecountywa.gov/council or on channel 22 (Comcast), channels 22 and 522 (Click! Network) and on channels 513 and 20 (Rainier Connect).