Overnight closures of South Tacoma Way planned for week of July 16

Submitted by WSDOT

TACOMA – Contractor crews building direct connect HOV lanes between State Route 16 and Interstate 5 will close a section of South Tacoma Way during overnight hours so crews can remove the temporary formwork from the new overpass.

Both directions of South Tacoma Way will be closed each night near the SR 16 overpass starting Monday, July 16, through Friday, July 20 during the following times:

9 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday

9 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday

9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday

9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday

11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday

During the closures drivers who use South Tacoma Way will be detoured to Center Street via South Wilkeson and South Pine streets. Local access will be maintained on South Tacoma Way between South Pine Street and South Sprague Avenue.

Additional lane and ramp closures associated with the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.