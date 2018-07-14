Full steam ahead: Overnight lane closures continue July 16 in DuPont

Submitted by WSDOT.

DUPONT – Contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will continue efforts to install roadway sensors on northbound Interstate 5 between Mounts Road and Steilacoom-DuPont Road next week. Travelers will encounter overnight lane closures through mid-summer following the construction of an extended Auxiliary Lane.

This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.



Monday, July 16

A single left lane of northbound I-5 will close at 8 p.m., followed by a double left lane closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 17

A single left lane of northbound I-5 will close at 8 p.m., followed by a double left lane closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.



Wednesday, July 18

A single left lane of northbound I-5 will close at 8 p.m., followed by a double left lane closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 19

A single right lane of northbound I-5 will close at 8 p.m., followed by a double right lane closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.