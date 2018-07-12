Work to replace Pierce County Ferry’s secondary slip at Steilacoom Dock starts July 15

Submitted by Pierce County.

A construction project to replace the Pierce County Ferry System’s secondary ferry slip at the Steilacoom Dock will begin July 15 and run through the end of the year.

The system has two ferries. The ferry that is not in service is normally docked at the secondary slip, known as a lay berth.

Crews will generally work 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday. Work hours may shift due to the complexity of the project, tides and to avoid negative impacts to ferry operations. Some tasks may be completed at night.

Ferry service between Anderson Island, Ketron Island and Steilacoom is not expected to be interrupted by the work. The primary ferry slip should not be affected by the work.

The gangway will be lengthened by 70 feet to a total length of 195 feet. It will include two stationary sections and a moving span to improve maintenance access to the docked ferry. The slip’s piles, wing walls and dolphins, which help guide and protect the boat into the dock, will be replaced.

Creosote timbers used for the existing wing walls and dolphins are failing from age. They will be replaced with all-steel components that last up to 25 years. Creosote timber typically lasts 10 to 15 years. The steel parts are also better for Puget Sound.

The general contractor for the $2.16 million project is Rognlin’s, Inc. of Aberdeen. The project is funded by federal Ferry Boat Discretionary funds, federal Surface Transportation Program Urban funds and County Road Funds.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry for more information.