Tacoma Szechuan Restaurant Review

Submitted by Don Doman.

I think there is something lost in translation here. I think in Chinese, Tacoma Szechuan obviously means Lakewood Chinese Food. The restaurant is located in a little strip mall at 9601 South Tacoma Way. A few months ago I used Google to locate local restaurants with Taiwanese style food. Tacoma Szechuan came up! – tacomaszechuanlakewood.com

Peg and I once attended a lunch meeting there with a set menu. A few weeks later we met friends there to plan a concert in Olympia. Now, we finally had a chance to go to Tacoma Szechuan on our own. Stopping in on a late afternoon the day before Independence Day for dinner, worked perfectly. We ordered more than we needed, so we wouldn’t have to do any real cooking on the holiday. We had leftovers aplenty.

Our appetizer was a bowl of tasty garlic pork belly. It wasn’t at all what we expected. Thinly sliced pieces of pork belly (two inches by three inches?) were delivered in a bowl of chili oil and lots of minced garlic. It was wonderful with pork fried rice . . . and again the next morning served with French toast and a touch of molasses & brown sugar flavored maple syrup.

The only disappointing dish was the deep-fried fish. It was our fault, however. We had it before and it came with a spicy sauce. Peg asked for the heat to be reduced, and we ended up with no sauce. However, for the Fourth of July, we made a little sweet and sour sauce that pepped it right up. Second guessing is not always a good idea. But, the deep-fried fish is a really good idea.

Our absolute favorite dish of the afternoon and the next day was the garlic green beans. Fresh cooked (and even warmed up) these veggies never fail to please us. Crunchy and slightly sweet I could eat these or a variation of the same dish as an appetizer, main course, side dish, or dessert.

The honey roasted walnuts and prawns selection just speaks for itself. The colors and tastes are amazing. Our grandkids love this dish. They weren’t with us, so we happily ate their share . . . and ours.

As planned, our leftovers were the basis for our dining pleasure on the holiday. You haven’t lived until you’ve tasted slightly peppered French toast and gently fried garlic pork belly with molasses & brown sugar flavored maple syrup. The pork belly was a great way to start our meal at the restaurant and a excellent way to begin my celebration on Wednesday morning. Peg slept in and missed breakfast. Her loss.