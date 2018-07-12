Tacoma Public Schools to surplus Rialto Garage

Tacoma Public Schools is preparing to surplus and sell Parcel #200907-0020, commonly known as the Rialto Garage, which is located at 909 – 915 Market Street in Downtown Tacoma. This property consists of .28 acres in downtown Tacoma and includes a 4-story parking structure.

Following Tacoma Public Schools Regulation 6112R, the district seeks to determine any interest in this property and provide an opportunity for input as to the property’s highest and best use.

Following a 60-day public comment period, the district will hold a public hearing in September after which the school board will consider a resolution to surplus and begin marketing the property for sale.

Inquiries can be directed to Strategic Program Analyst, Alicia Lawver at 253-571-3322 or email planning@tacoma.k12.wa.us.

Written public comment should be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday, September 10th to

Tacoma Public Schools

Facilities

3223 S. Union Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98409

Attn: Alicia Lawver or email to planning@tacoma.k12.wa.us.