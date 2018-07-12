Lakewood’s SummerFEST is Saturday

We can’t wait to celebrate SummerFEST with you Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at our beautiful 350-acre Fort Steilacoom Park. The weather is once again supposed to be beautiful and warm, so put on your sunscreen, pack your water bottle and come enjoy this free festival!

Kick things off with a stroll through the classic car show, let the kids burn their energy at the Kids Zone, be wowed by trapeze performances from Emerald City Trapeze (or try your hand at the trapeze), witness extreme sports performances by Jet City FMX and extreme trampoline acts by Aerial Assault Extreme Entertainment, and rest your legs at the Geico Insurance Main Stage while you take in live performances. Don’t forget to visit the more than 40 food trucks and booths serving culinary delights all day.

Stick around in the evening to see fire dancers, participate in our pet parade and snuggle up under the stars for a free showing of Disney/Pixar’s Coco on the Click! Cable TV screen.

