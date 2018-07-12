Homer is Pet of the Week

Submitted by The Humane Society

Kitten season is in full swing here at the Humane Society, and that means that adult cats like Featured Pet Homer can stay with us longer than other times of the year through no fault of their own.

Handsome Homer, who at only a year old is barely more than a kitten himself, is the total package: a gentle, sensitive, and loving boy whose favorite things on the planet are yummy treats and time on your lap. He also enjoys massages, string toys, and chin scratches.

As long as Homer is with you he is happy as can be. Help adult cats like Homer find their purr-ever homes this month. Come by the Society today and become the luckiest adopter in town #A526298. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.