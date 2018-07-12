Arson Fire at Macau Casino Saved by Sprinkler System

On Monday, July 9th at approximately 7:05 p.m., West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at the Macau Casino, located at 9811 South Tacoma Way in Lakewood. Reports came in as smoke being present in the building and the building was in the process of being evacuated. Crews arrived and determined upon entry the fire was in the women’s restroom. The sprinkler system in the building contained the fire to the restroom and saved the structure, as well as the occupants inside. Without the automatic sprinkler system in place, the fire would have quickly spread and the incident would have been much larger.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue investigators determined the fire was set intentionally and the Lakewood Police Department is investigating.

