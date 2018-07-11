Superhero Store Opens in Pierce Co to Benefit Real-Life Community Superheroes

Submitted by Kim Thompson

University Place, WA – The Brain Energy Support Team (BEST) has opened the Superhero Shoppe, to support and benefit brain injury survivors in Washington State.

BEST, a 501c3 nonprofit organization featuring leadership and services built by, and for, adult brain injury survivors and their families, will be selling superhero themed merchandise, gifts and other goods created by local brain injury survivors at their educational and community center, Our BEST Space, located in University Place, WA. Proceeds from the Superhero Shoppe will be used for activities, resources and educational opportunities at BEST for brain injury survivors.

“The Superhero Shop will offer a fun and unique community resource for all things superhero, while also honoring and supporting the real-life superheroes of the Washington State brain injury community and their families,” says BEST Executive Director, Gloria Kraegel.

The Superhero Shoppe at Our BEST Space will be staffed by volunteers and will be open Wednesdays from 12 pm to 6 pm and Thursdays from 10 am to 4 pm. As a volunteer organization, hours may vary. For more information about Superhero Shoppe operations, please contact us by phone at 877-719-2378 or by email.

To take a virtual tour of the Superhero Shoppe, visit on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9QDVsr9UMI.

About the Brain Energy Support Team (BEST)

The Brain Energy Support Team (BEST), is a 501c3 nonprofit organization founded in 2008. The mission of BEST is to provide support, advocacy, public awareness, education, resources and socialization opportunities to individuals with a brain injury and their families. BEST provides support to over 70 brain injury support groups in Washington State and operates Our BEST Space, an educational and community center in University Place, Washington.

