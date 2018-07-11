Countywide burn ban in Pierce County begins Thursday, July 12

Submitted by Pierce County

Due to dry weather, both now and in forecasts, Pierce County’s Fire Marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a countywide burn ban effective Thursday, July 12 at 8 a.m., until further notice.

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. The ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or on private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds and not be used as debris disposal

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter

Be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire, such as hand tools and a charged garden hose or not less than two 5-gallon buckets of water

No burning when winds exceed 5 miles per hour

The ban applies only to residents in unincorporated Pierce County. For residents of incorporated Pierce County cities, please contact your local jurisdiction for requirements.

If you have an approved burn permit from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and/or your property falls under the jurisdiction of DNR, you are advised to call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.

For current information, please call the Pierce County Burn Ban hotline (253) 798-7278.