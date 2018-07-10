Summer Means Sunshine – and Construction – in U.P.

Submitted by the City of University Place

Construction has swung into high gear on various road and infrastructure improvement projects around U.P. Although these improvements come with some temporary inconveniences, they are designed to bring long-term benefits to the community, especially businesses who will benefit from more pedestrian-friendly streets.

The City currently has three major projects underway, including:

27th Street Phase II Improvements, which include curbs, gutters, bike lanes and sidewalks on the south side of 27th Street from Bridgeport Way to Grandview Drive.

Mildred Street Overlay from Regents Boulevard to 19th Street.

Bridgeport Way Phase IV Improvements, including curbs, gutters, sidewalks, bike lanes and street lights on Bridgeport Way from Chambers Lane to Leach Creek.

If your location is impacted by construction, be sure to let your customers know that you are still open for business. Signage and social media are great tools for getting the word out. You might also consider ways to thank your customers for their patience despite the inconvenience. “Construction Coupons” or discounts will give them a reason to visit even amid the traffic disruptions caused by these improvement projects.

For the most up-to-date information on public infrastructure construction projects in U.P., please contact the City’s Engineering Department at 253.460.2526.