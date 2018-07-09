Walk Tacoma Sports History Walk July 11

Submitted by Downtown on the Go.

Tacoma, WA – Walk alongside some of the greatest sports legends in the Tacoma area on the Walk Tacoma Sports History Walk sponsored by KPG. The free 1.3-mile walk will be held on Wednesday, July 11 from 5:15 – 6:30 p.m., starting at the WA State History Museum Plaza at S. 19thand Pacific Ave.

Hear from 3-time NCAA National Champion and professional Track and Field athlete Andrea Geubelle, 1976 Olympic Boxing Gold Medalist Leo Ransolph, Notre Dame Running Back Phil Carter, University of Oregon Defensive Lineman and Canadian Football League Hall of Fame Athlete Vince Goldsmith, and Record-breaking Eastern Washington Setter Suzanne Vick. Following the walk, participants will have a chance to talk with the athletes and get their autographs at a social at the Shanaman Sports Museum.

Tacoma has developed many elite athletes who have played professionally, competed in the Olympics, and played for top collegiate programs. These top athletes are showcased in the Shanaman Sports Museum at the Tacoma Dome. On the walk, Marc Blau, Shanaman Sports Museum President, will introduce participants to these athletes and lead the walk. Along the route, each athlete will share their story, including how they got involved in the sport and the values they have received through participating in athletics.

The walk will be handicap accessible and include sign language interpretation.

This year, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go to provide an activity for children at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate. Along the route, children will have the opportunity to complete a Sports History Walk photo Bingo card.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is a six event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their ninth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Register for the walk series on the DOTG website or sign in at the beginning of each walk.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.