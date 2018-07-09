The Arts at St. Mary’s Episcopal

Submitted by St Mary’s Church

The celebration of St Mary’s Episcopal’s 70th year continues. As part of the celebration, members of St Mary’s will be having an Art Show. This show (non-juried) will exhibit the creative talents of the members of St. Mary’s congregation and their families.some items will be for sale.

On Saturday, July 14th, the show will open at 4:00 pm and continue until 7:00 pm. There will be a complimentary chocolate and wine bar for those attending. While attending the art show, we invite you to also look at the many art pieces that St Mary’s has in it’s building.

If you are unable to attend on the opening day, the displays will remain in place until after the Sunday service on July 22nd.

Please contact the Church as 253-588-6621 with any questions.