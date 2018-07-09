Caring for Kids Ready to Learn Fair!

Submitted by Diane Formoso

Caring for Kids is already getting ready for school next year. In May and June we sent out 1,700 backpacks for September, which included backpacks and supplies for Clover Park Technical College’s struggling students. We also gave Greater Lakes Mental Health 250 backpacks and school supplies for their client’s families.

Our three Ready to Learn Fair events are just around the corner. The main event will be held at Clover Park High School on July 28th for kids on free and reduced lunch who live in Lakewood, Steilacoom, Dupont, JBLM and University Place. We need help on Friday the 27th at the Caring for Kids Center to help load trucks at 7:30 am and at Clover Park High School for set up at 9:00 am. For the Fair on Saturday the 28th we need volunteers at 7:30 am. The other two events are held for the Springbrook and Tillicum communities in August. If you want to volunteer at Clover Park please just show up. We will put you to work!

If you would like to help us, we are collecting new socks and underwear of all sizes. We encourage clubs, churches and organizations to have sock and underwear drives to collect these needed items. Financial donations are also accepted.

Caring for Kids is an all-volunteer organization helping thousands of kids in need each year. Caring for Kids provides clothing, school supplies, hygiene products, emergency food, air beds, blankets, pillows, $5 McDonald gift cards, new books, alarm clocks, color books and crayons and Growing Up is Fun bags. We also put on two major events: the Holiday Fair serving 698 families and the three Ready to Learn Fair Events that serves over 2,500 kids in the community. In Clover Park alone there are over 9,000 kids on free and reduced lunch and by the end of May there were 525 homeless kids. For more information please email carekids@comcast.net or call 253-279-9777.