Series of overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures begin week of July 9 near DuPont

Submitted by WSDOT.

DUPONT – Travelers on both directions of Interstate 5 between Steilacoom-DuPont Road and Mounts Road will encounter overnight lane and ramp closures for the next three weeks. The closures allow crews to install roadway sensors following construction of the extended Auxiliary Lane.

This work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled.



Monday, July 9

Two right lanes of southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound I-5 exit #116 to Mounts Road will also close during the same time.

Tuesday, July 10

Two left lanes of southbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, July 11

Two left lanes of northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 12

Two right lanes of northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.