RAIN welcomes world renowned scientist as part of lecture series

Submitted by Tyler Bosser

TACOMA, WASH. Jul. 6, 2018 – The Readiness Acceleration & Innovation Network will host a lecture featuring world-renowned scientist and Vice President of Chemistry and Distinguished Research Fellow at Seattle Genetics, Dr. Peter Senter.

This exclusive lecture is a part of RAIN’s “Superheroes of Science” series, which provides community members with the opportunity to hear from scientists who are leaders in their fields. This event also serves as a platform for networking within and outside the science community and empowers students with lessons that they can leverage to be successful in their chosen career paths.

“RAIN is honored to have an internationally recognized scientist like Dr. Peter Senter speak at our ‘Superheroes of Science’ lecture series. We feel that by providing accessibility to hear from scientific leaders, the community will benefit through knowledge and impactful dialogue. This future collaboration between RAIN and Seattle Genetics is a sign of the momentum that the BioTech industry in Tacoma is prevailing,” says Dr. Kristine Grace of RAIN.

Dr. Senter was one of the original founders at Seattle Genetics, and built up research groups in the areas of monoclonal antibodies and drug conjugates for cancer therapy. His group developed the technology that was used in a clinically approved drug for the treatment of various lymphomas. He was one of the original inventors of Etopophos, a clinically approved anticancer drug, and has contributed the technology for many anticancer drugs that are in various stages of clinical development. His research spans an array of topics to the field of antibodies as drugs, including protein chemistry, antibody engineering, and anticancer drug chemistry.

“Peter is one of the smartest chemists that I have ever worked with, he is both insightful and creative. It is RAIN’s honor to be hosting someone of his caliber at our series and this could be the future of BioTech in Tacoma,” says Dr. David Hirschberg, Founder and CEO of RAIN.

Dr. Peter Senter’s “Superheroes of Science” Lecture will be held on July 9, 2018, starting at 6:00pm, located at RAIN’s Headquarters, followed by a no-host reception at 7:00pm.

To learn more about RAIN or the “Superheroes of Science” Lecture Series, please visit www.rainincubator.org or @RAINincubator on Twitter and Facebook.