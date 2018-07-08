Curran Orchard Antique Bench Raffle

Submitted by CORE

A beautiful wooden bench complete with a hidden storage space is being raffled off by the Curran Apple Orchard volunteers.

Made from a French bedframe circa 1940s, the bench stands 43 inches tall, 26 inches deep and 40 inches long. Made from a combination of oak, mahogany and maple, the bench is finished with English Chestnut stain and Tung Oil.

Valued at $450.

Purchase tickets for $2 each or 3 for $5 at the Curran Summer Concerts or by contacting apples@curranappleorchard.com. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Curran Orchard Cider Squeeze on Sunday, August 26.

The concerts are held on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Curran Orchard, 3920 Grandview Drive W.

July 12 U253 (A U-2 Tribute Band)

July 26 America’s First Corps Band “Courage”

Aug 2 The Fabulous Murphtones – popular and classic rock

Aug 16 David Deacon-Joyner Trio – jazz

www.curranappleorchard.com