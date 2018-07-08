Curran Orchard Antique Bench Raffle

Submitted by CORE
A beautiful wooden bench complete with a hidden storage space is being raffled off by the Curran Apple Orchard volunteers.
Made from a French bedframe circa 1940s, the bench stands 43 inches tall, 26 inches deep and 40 inches long. Made from a combination of oak, mahogany and maple, the bench is finished with English Chestnut stain and Tung Oil.
Valued at $450.
Purchase tickets for $2 each or 3 for $5 at the Curran Summer Concerts or by contacting apples@curranappleorchard.com. The winning ticket will be drawn at the Curran Orchard Cider Squeeze on Sunday, August 26.
The concerts are held on the following Thursdays from 6:30pm to 8pm at the Curran Orchard, 3920 Grandview Drive W.
July 12 U253 (A U-2 Tribute Band)
July 26 America’s First Corps Band “Courage”
Aug 2 The Fabulous Murphtones – popular and classic rock
Aug 16 David Deacon-Joyner Trio – jazz
