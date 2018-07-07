Partners for Parks barn study

Submitted by John J. Caulfield, City Manager

Partners for Parks will present a recently completed barn restoration feasibility study to the City Council at its meeting Monday (July 9).

The study was commissioned by Partners for Parks in 2017 to review the site of the “H” Barn at Fort Steilacoom Park near the entrance to Waughop Lake and the newly paved parking lot. The $15,000 study reviewed site issues, potential building designs, historic preservation impacts, utility needs, building code and permit requirements, cost estimates and a timeline for completion.

The goal is to rehabilitate the barn to create a multi-functional event space for the community to use. Partners for Parks is looking for Council authorization to move forward with its effort to restore the structure. That would include creating a fundraising committee and funding action plan, beginning public outreach efforts and creating a business plan.