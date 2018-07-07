Learn valuable skills from Pierce County Library System and Get Hired

Submitted by Pierce County Library System.

TACOMA – Whether looking for a first job or a better one, the right skills can be the difference for landing the job. Learn valuable technology skills, interview techniques and more with Pierce County Library System’s Get Hired program.

“We hear time and time again from people who have used the Get Hired services and then they got the job,” said Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Library and WorkSource staff provide expert help to prepare applicants for every step of the job search process. Get Hired gives people skills that make them very desirable candidates.”

One of the available Get Hired courses is Microsoft certification. According to Business News Daily “studies show that IT certifications increase the chances of landing a job (or getting a promotion), and more than 80 percent of hiring managers report that IT certifications are a medium or high priority in making hiring decisions.” The Get Hired’s certification program gives participants a skills assessment, a customized learning plan, pre-tests, and a free certification exam voucher.

Microsoft Office Specialist certification is available for Office products such as Excel, Access, Word and SharePoint. Microsoft Technology Associate certification is available for cloud fundamentals, databases, application development, security, server administration and more.

Find out more about technology certification and enroll at techcert.pcls.us.

Additional Get Hired events:

Get Hired Help

Get help from Library and WorkSource staff for tech and job-related questions.

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2-4 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Stress Management

Address how stress impacts the job search and how to manage it, including: defining stress, job seeker depression, anxiety, and self-confidence in the job search, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and self-care.

Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2-4 p.m. at Graham Pierce County Library, 9202 224th St. E.