Construction progress one lane and ramp closure at a time on I-5 in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Summer travelers on Tacoma state highways are seeing notable changes as contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation continue to widen and improve Interstate 5 and State Route 16. WSDOT recently published a blog about what drivers can expect for summer travel, and what work is left on the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV program.

Night ramp, lane and street closures

Next week, crews will continue paving and will install formwork on the newly set girders. This work requires overnight lane closures for northbound and southbound I-5 between South 48th Street and the Puyallup River, and both directions of SR 16 near South Tyler Street.

The City of Fife is also implementing overnight lane and ramp closures for its Port of Tacoma Road project.

Overnight travelers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and be familiar with alternate routes and detours.

Monday, July 9

Southbound SR 167 and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday .

. Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday .

. 20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday .

Tuesday, July 10

Southbound SR 167 and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday .

. Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday .

. 20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday .

Wednesday, July 11

Southbound SR 167 and the Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday .

. Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7, I-705 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday .

. Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday .

. 20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday .

Thursday, July 12

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday .

. 20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday .

Friday, July 13

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday .

. 20th Street East in Fife between PraxAir and Pacific Highway will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday .

Saturday, July 14

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday .

Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.