Work to rebuild 72nd Street East slope starts July 9

Submitted by Pierce County.

Work to rebuild a slope along 72nd Street East will begin July 9. The work is expected to be complete in early fall.

The slope is located on the north side of 72nd Street East about 270 feet west of Bentley Road East. The slope failed during a rainstorm in December 2015.

A reinforced slope will be built using layers of gravel wrapped in a fabric liner.

Work hours will run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. 72nd Street East will remain open, although it may be reduced to one lane with alternating traffic during work hours. Flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic during these hours.

Bentley Road East will be closed where it intersects with 72nd Street East from July 11 through late August. A detour route will take motorists from 72nd Street East to Pioneer Way East to Bentley Road East. A map of the detour route is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5845.

Scarsella Bros. Inc. is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $872,000, with $755,000 coming from federal Emergency Relief funds and $117,000 coming from County Road Funds.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.gov/crp5845.