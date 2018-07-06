Vacation Bible School @ First Baptist Church of Lakewood

Submitted by FBC Lakewood

Game On! First Baptist Church of Lakewood invites your kids to grab their megaphones, lace up their cleats, and tune up their instruments. As they fill up the offensive line, sideline, and drum line, your players, cheerleaders, and band members will realize God has given them His ultimate playbook. He wants them to join His team, train hard, celebrate salvation, and encourage one another. Get in the spirit today with Game On Vacation Bible School.

Theme Verse

His divine power has given us everything required for life and godliness through the knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness. 2 Peter 1:3

Motto

Gear up! Get Ready! Game on!

For children who have completed kindergarten through 6th grade.

July 9 – 13, 2018

9:00 am – 12:30 pm

First Baptist Church of Lakewood

5400 112th St SW

Lakewood, WA 98499

www.fbclakewood.org

Register online at www.fbclakewood.org/vbs