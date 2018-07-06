Steilacoom Town Administrator July 6 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 17, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – July 9, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 25, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 2, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2018 Farmers’ Market season continue every Wednesday through August from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert series continues on July 11 with Darren Motamedy. The concerts start at 6:30 PM. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Shoreline Master Program Review:

Public comments are now being taken on the 2018-2019 Steilacoom Shoreline Master Program Periodic Review. Interested parties can view the current Master Program and the proposed amendments on the Town website, townofsteilacoom.org. Comments and suggestions may be emailed to the Town Planner doug.fortner@ci.steilacoom.wa.us, or mailed to Doug Fortner at 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposed amendments and all comments received at their July 9, 2018 meeting.

Property Acquisition:

The Mayor and Council at their June 19th meeting authorized staff to acquire the property at 1310 Commercial Street. We closed on the property July 2 and the parking spaces on the property are now effectively fully leased. Staff will begin marketing the building for lease shortly. If you are aware of anyone who might be interested in leasing the building, please refer them to Paul Loveless at 253.983.2074.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

4th of July:

All of the crews were heavily involved with preparing for, day of, and recovery from the 4th of July festivities in Town.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; swept streets; installed crosswalks and stops bars markings on arterials; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor installed water main and electrical conduit in the area between Wallace Street and Jackson Street. We anticipate they will continue installing water mains and electrical conduit along the project for the next several weeks.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; installed a new street light base on the corner of Champion and Third Street; responded to a power outage in the 800 block of Roe Street; repaired lights at the Sugar Shack at Sunnyside Beach; installed a permanent service in the 500 block of Wallace Street; installed temporary power in the 500 block of Galloway Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; pulled a mop head from a pump at the Chambers Bay lift station and repaired the pump; performed a sewer inspection in the 200 block of Champion Street; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew focused almost exclusively on the 4th of July festivities.