Pierce Transit Board to discuss revenue increase scenarios at July 9 meeting

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, July 9, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington.

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to discuss the following topics:

Efficiency vs. Coverage in Transit Planning Service Area Expansion Considerations; and Revenue Increase Scenarios

No final disposition on any matter will occur at this meeting.

The Regular Board Meeting will follow at 4:00 p.m.