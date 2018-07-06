New Muse Theatre presents Greek anti-way play

Submitted by Lynn Geyer.

The New Muse Theatre Company is once more utilizing Dukesbay Theatre’s space in downtown Tacoma to present the classic Aristophones’ comedy, “Lysiltrata,” about Greek women’s efforts to end the Peloponnesian War by withholding sexual privileges from their husbands and lovers.

It was funny (and more than a bit lewd) 2500 years ago and the play about the scheming women has lost none of its humor.

“Lysiltrata,” which loosely translates to “Army Disbander,” is directed by Niclas Olson, New Muses’ Managing Artistic Director. Olson has gathered some of the area’s best talent to tell the comical tale.

“Lysiltrata,” plays July 7 and 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. and Sundays July 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets, which are $10 and $15, can be purchased online at newmuses.com. Since Dukesbay Theatre is a truly intimate theatre, please make reservations and purchase you tickets quickly to make certain you see this classic comedy of the battle of the sexes.

Dukesbay Theater is located at 508 Sixth Ave. #10, upstairs from the Grand Cinema in Downtown Tacoma.