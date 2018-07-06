Murray Morgan Bridge to close for Tacoma Power System Upgrades July 9 through August 17

Submitted by Tacoma Power

Tacoma Power is upgrading its power lines attached to the Murray Morgan Bridge (11th Street Bridge in Tacoma) to bring more electrical capacity to Tacoma’s Central Business District and along Dock Street for waterway revitalization. This work will impact traffic on the bridge.

If you work, live or will pass through the area and use the Murray Morgan Bridge, detour signage is being placed in the area. The following bridge closure dates and detour information will also help you navigate impacts:

The Murray Morgan Bridge will close to all traffic from July 9 through Aug. 17 except during Maritime Fest, which is July 26 through July 29.

The bridge will open to all traffic July 26 through July 29 for Maritime Fest.

The pedestrian elevator between 11th Street and Dock Street will remain useable during the work.

Aug. 18 through the end of September, the bridge will open to one lane of traffic. Flagging will direct traffic to maintain flow. Vehicles will need to take turns crossing the bridge in either direction using one lane. The sidewalk will remain open for two-way pedestrian traffic on the accessible side of the bridge during this time.

The bridge can still be raised for boats and ships by contacting the bridge tender with a standard two-hour notice.

The utility has worked with the Tacoma Fire Department to add an additional firefighter at Tacoma Fire’s East F Street Station in the event of an emergency.

Traffic detour and evacuation route maps, as well as other information can be found at MyTPU.org/Bridge. The project will cost an estimated $1.4 million.