Lea DeLaria, Star of “Orange is the New Black,” Kicks off Tacoma Pride Festival at the Rialto Theater July 13

TACOMA, WASH. – Lea DeLaria, well known from her stand out performance as Big Boo in the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black,” will kick off Tacoma Pride Festival with a comedic lecture, “A Man for All Seasons,” at Tacoma’s historic Rialto Theater on Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. Local musician Kim Archer will open the show with a musical set of soulful rock. Tickets start at $39 and are on sale now; $2 from each ticket sold will benefit the Tacoma Rainbow Center.

Outspoken and controversial, DeLaria has been officially censured by congress and was once picketed by Christian Conservatives and Radical Feminists at the same event at the same time. In “A Man for All Seasons,” DeLaria will teach audiences how to create change in a conservative society while trudging upstream in a muddy bogged down river of political correctness.

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her three time, SAG Award winning, stand-out role as ‘Carrie ‘Big Boo’ Black’ in the Netflix hit series “Orange is the New Black.” However, DeLaria’s multi- faceted career as a comedian, actress and jazz musician, has in fact, spanned decades.

Lea holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America which led to countless Television and Film roles portraying Police Lieutenants, PE Teachers and the Lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women. Selected TV credits: “Shameless,” “Broad City,” “Baroness Von Sketch,” “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “Awkward,” “Clarence,” “Californication,” “The Oblongs,” “One Live to Live,” “Law and Order: SVU,” “Will and Grace,” “Friends” & “Matlock.” Selected Film credits: Cars 3, Support The Girls, First Wives Club, Dear Dumb Diary, Edge of Seventeen.

She’s received Obie & Theater World Awards, and a Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal as ‘Hildy’ in the Public Theatre’s revival of On The Town, an Ovation nomination for The Boys From Syracuse, and has played both Eddie & Dr. Scott in the gender-bending Broadway musical The Rocky Horror Show.

Lea was the featured vocalist at the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, and has performed in some of the most prestigious houses in the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Chicago Symphony, Hollywood Bowl, The Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

Lea has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label and her book “Lea’s Book of Rules for the World” is in its third printing at Bantam Doubleday and Dell. Her sixth record, House Of David delaria+bowie=jazz, was released in the Summer of 2015 to critical acclaim.

Known for her raw, powerhouse performances and personable interaction with her audiences, Kim Archer has attracted a large and loyal following of fans both in the Pacific Northwest and across the country. For over a decade this lifelong musician has entertained standing-room-only crowds with her vocally-driven, soulful rock and honest songwriting. Whether she’s playing a premier venue with her award-winning band, or an intimate club for a solo show, Archer never disappoints. With guitar in hand she commands the stage playing her own original songs, or conjuring up a whole new vibe on vintage hits so that they sound fresh and wonderfully different.

Tickets to Lea DeLaria: A Man for All Seasons with opening act Kim Archer are on sale now for $39, $49, and $59. To buy now, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.