Izzy is Pet of the Week

Submitted by The Tacoma Humane Society.

Looking for a new addition to the family with plenty of bun-ittude? Featured Pet Izzy could be your girl. The Californian rabbit with striking markings has been described as a reserved bun who is very independent.

The two-year-old enjoys the company of people, but she prefers not to be picked up. She has lived with other rabbits and might be more outgoing with a bunny buddy. If free-thinking Izzy sounds like a match, come meet her today #A525858.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.