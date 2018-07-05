Celebrate the role sports can play in inclusivity with Pierce County Conversations

Submitted by Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – As athletes from the U.S. and British Columbia compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Pierce County residents can join in conversations at Pierce County Library System and deepen their understanding and appreciation for inclusivity.

The 2018 Special Olympics USA Games run July 1-6. In 1962 Eunice Kennedy Shriver recognized the power sports had to unite people from all walks of life and created the Special Olympics. Today as the Special Olympics USA Games are celebrated in Seattle, Pierce County Library’s Pierce County Conversations explores the role sports can play in inclusivity for people with disabilities.

Sports play a special role in enjoyment and community. The Library System is linking the important role of the USA Games here in the Pacific Northwest to engaging Pierce County in discussions about inclusivity.

Upcoming events:

The Good Game: On the Moral Value of Sports

Philosopher Mike VanQuickenborne explores the public’s obsession with sports. Discuss the philosophical implications of sports, what they say about culture and how they can reveal humanity. In partnership with Humanities Washington.

Tuesday, July 10, 7-8:30 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Disability Justice 101

Join author and activist E.T. Russian for an interactive workshop for multifaceted humans of all abilities.

Tuesday, July 17, 6:30-8 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Unified and Never Alone: Celebrating Youth with Disabilities

Franklin Pierce High School students invite youth and teens with disabilities and their families for activities, art, discussion and fun! Feel connected, build community and learn how young people can lead the way on disability justice.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 1-3 p.m., at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Find additional Pierce County Conversation programs and resources on sports and inclusivity and living with disabilities at conversations.pcls.us.