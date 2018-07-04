Regional Health Command-Pacific to conduct assumption of responsibility, uncasing of the colors ceremony

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (June 29, 2018) — The U.S. Army’s Regional Health Command-Pacific will conduct an assumption of responsibility and uncasing of the colors ceremony July 6, 10:30 a.m., French Theater, JBLM.

Brig. Gen. Dennis P. LeMaster, commanding general, RHC-P, and market manager, Puget Sound Military Health System, will preside over the ceremony where Command Sgt. Maj. Clark J. Charpentier will assume responsibility as the region’s senior enlisted advisor.

Charpentier previously served as the command sergeant major for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Landsthul, Germany. The region’s previous command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Richard F. Watson, departed the region in May.

The AOR will be followed by an uncasing of the colors. RHC-P is one team in two locations – Hawaii and JBLM. The uncasing ceremony symbolizes the official relocation of the command colors from Hawaii to JBLM, where the commanding general will now be headquartered.

RHC-P is geographically the Army’s largest regional health command, with an operational space that spans across 36 countries that make up 17 percent of the world’s land mass and contains 60 percent of the world’s population. The region manages 10 medical facilities across Hawaii, Washington state, California, Alaska, Japan, and Korea and provides health, wellness, dental, public health, and veterinary services across the Indo-Pacific Region.