Local Tacoma Family in Need

Submitted by Callie Hills

I am a friend of two long time Tacoma community members Edward and Nicholas Loftin (father and son). Last night unfortunately, their home burned down in Tacoma off of Yakima street. They have lost everything including the tools that Edward relies off of to make a living.

Edward is a single father and independent contractor (Loftin Enterprises) and Nicholas is a Stadium High School Alumni and recent college graduate from Concord West Virginia. A Go Fund Me page and endeavor has been started in their behalf. I am reaching out to ask if there is a way that the Go Fund Me page and or coverage of the fire may be shared in an endeavor to help support this family during this difficult time?

Any consideration given to this matter is greatly appreciated. If you have any questions,or would like to verify specifics you may contact Edward Loftin directly at (253) 314-7297. You will find the link below to the Go Fund Me Page, which includes a picture of the burned house as well as Ed and his son Nicholas:

www.gofundme.com/Ed-and-Nicky

Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Warmest regards,

Callie