Lakewood chip seal program update

Work began this morning in the Lake City neighborhood north of Washington Boulevard on the planned chip seal road repairs. For those who live in the area note there is no work planned for July 4.

Crews are expected to return Thursday, July 5, and Friday, July 6 to finish the work. As a general strategy, any remaining residential roads that are less traveled not chip sealed by the end of today will be finished Thursday.

Busier roads like Butte Drive, Meadow Road and the first 400 feet of Phillips Road north of Steilacoom Boulevard will be addressed Friday. Drivers who use Phillips Road north of Steilacoom Boulevard should be advised your commute could be impacted temporarily while this work is done Friday.

Additionally there were some repair patches done with a layer of oil and gravel on Meadow Road. The contractor will be back on Meadow Road Friday to chip seal the entire road and finish the project.

Loose gravel signage will remain up over the weekend. The final coat of fog seal over top of the chip seal is scheduled for Monday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 10.