Dart Foundation funds $45,000 3-D measuring instrument at Bates Technical College

TACOMA, Wash. – Students in the CNC Machinist program will have new equipment on which to learn because of a generous grant from the Dart Foundation.

The $45,000 grant, given to the Bates Technical College Foundation, will fund the purchase of a specialized measuring machine, the Computer Numerical Control Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), which will allow the college to offer a career path in CNC coordinate measuring machine operation and programming in the near future.

Dart Foundation representatives pose with Dean of Instruction Andrea Samuels, Machinist program instructor Dan Sanford, and CNC Machinist program instructor Barry Young.

“Our local employer demand has long requested that we offer this career training as manufacturing becomes more refined and parts are made with more complexity,” said Assistant Vice President Brandon Rogers. “These instruments measure the surface of 3-D objects and are used during the inspection phase of the manufacturing process. CMM programmers interpret blueprints and program the machine to take accurate measurements,” explained Rogers.

Because of its high cost, the coordinate measuring machine has been beyond the college’s reach for many years. “Technical education depends on keeping our learning spaces and tools current with industry standards as we prepare students for the workforce. This grant is an investment that will help ensure our students are well-trained for their future careers,” said Executive Director of Resource Development Erin Zeiger.

The college’s CNC Machinist program serves more than 50 students annually, and includes an integrated Technical High School that enables students to enroll in a degree-granting program while simultaneously completing high school. The CNC Machinist program also offers a bilingual Spanish-English CNC Operator program to help serve the local Hispanic and Latino community.

The Dart Foundation is a private family foundation established by Dart Container Corporation founder William A. Dart and his wife Claire T. Dart. The Foundation supports projects that enhance education, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math, and those that improve the quality of life in specific communities.

For more information about the CNC Machinist program, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7002.

About Bates Technical College Foundation

Established in 1992, the Bates Technical College Foundation raises funds through community partnerships that serve the college and its students. With the more than $250,000 that the Foundation raises each year, our students receive scholarships for tuition, books and supplies, and the college funds equipment purchases, program innovations and more. To learn more about the Bates Foundation, visit www.bates.ctc.edu/Foundation , call 253.680.7160 or email foundation@bates.ctc.edu .

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu , or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.