Ale House Restaurant Review

Submitted by Don Doman.

The last time I ate at the Ale House, which is located on Mildred Street a few blocks from Tacoma Community College, a friend ordered their “fiery pasta.” When it was delivered he complained it was too spicy. The rest of us just laughed at him as we pointed out, “Well, it says fiery pasta, what did you expect?” We’re a sympathetic group. I like restaurants that deliver what they promise.

Jim ordered the BLT, which came with a ton of fries for sharing. The sharing part is one of the aspects of a sports bar. At the Ale House a multitude of video screens keep everyone updated on the latest scores and games. People, have a few drinks and share food off their plate in a friendly atmosphere. Jim ate half his sandwich and took the other half and almost all of the fries back to his wife, Enid. The bacon was plentiful and excellent. I can attest to the excellent part, since I had the same bacon with my order.

I hadn’t been to the Ale House, since a kitchen fire closed it’s doors a year or two ago. Everything looked the same, so I supposed it is still one of the best sports bars around. My friend Jim and I were having our monthly lunch. He drives and I pick the restaurant. I chose the Ale House because I was having a meeting the following week with my buddy Mark Sigafoos, who publishes the “Local Shopper” magazine, which contains money saving coupons. He prints a University Place/North Tacoma version and one for Gig Harbor. The Ale House had a coupon for a free entrée. Jim and I used the coupon and split the check. I like the magazine, because you can either use the coupons inside of print them out online. – yourlocalshopper.net/

I ordered the Ale House Burger, which as with most burgers these days, was too large to eat. I compressed the pile of goodies, so I could bite into it. The cheese burger was good and the bacon excellent. I opted for no fries and instead had a cup of soup. The Friday special of course was clam chowder. Nothing came out of the pepper shaker, so I took off the top and carefully sprinkled too much pepper into my cup, but I like pepper, so it didn’t matter. The chowder was thick and contained lots of clam pieces. It as more “in your face” rather than delicate. One of the best clam chowders I’ve eaten. I would certainly order that, again.

When we arrived, shortly before noon, there were only a few people in the bar section. By the time we left, there was a nice little crowd gathering which was already starting to celebrate the end of the week. I’m sure the Ale House will continue to lure back their old customers and bring in new ones . . . especially those who love clam chowder!