TAM Appoints MoPOP’s Matt Marshall as New Director of Development

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum



Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Matt Marshall to the position of Director of Development. Matt Marshall will start at the museum around June 24th, 2018.

Matt Marshall hails from a fifth-generation Puget Sound based family, with ties to Seattle and the South Sound region. He earned a B.A. in Film and Theatre Studies at Montana State University, and while in Montana, he began working in film, television, and music. On returning to Seattle, he garnered his first experience as a fundraiser for the groundbreaking non-profit Arts Corps.

After a period working in the music and entertainment field in Southern California, Marshall returned to Seattle and development work, first as Manager of Special Events, and then as Major Gifts Officer at the Seattle Symphony Orchestra (SSO). His significant achievements at the Symphony include the concept, development, and funding for concerts honoring Robert Rauschenberg and Andy Warhol. He also launched the Symphony’s patron tours, which involved the development and oversight of projects in Europe, Asia, and the United States. At the SSO, Marshall oversaw a portfolio of over 100 major donors, and helped lead the effort to solicit several million-dollar gifts towards their $100 million capital campaign.

Currently, Marshall is with the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle, where he helped build a new fundraising team. Their efforts led to the substantial growth of MoPOP’s community of financial supporters. In addition, he spearheaded the effort to invigorate the museum’s endowment campaign and initiated the design phase of MoPOP’s planned giving program.

“I am so pleased that we have found Matt for this very important position at TAM,” said David F. Setford, TAM’s Executive Director. “As the museum grows, and we plan important new programs at the museum for the community, we need an individual with Matt’s dynamism, experience, and broad range of contacts to help us build on the generosity of past donors, including the Haub family and Rebecca Benaroya.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Matt join our TAM development team,” said Jeff

Williams, TAM’s Development Committee Co-Chair. “Matt’s strong performance at MoPOP and the SSO is a reliable predictor of his continued career growth and success at TAM. I look forward to introducing Matt to our museum patrons and the community leaders of the South Sound.”

Marshall’s other interests include scuba diving, film, photography, flying, and music. He serves as a trustee for the Allied Arts Foundation (AAF). In 2018, Marshall created the AAF’s inaugural Listen UP! Music by Women grants for women composers and songwriters. The effort received 107 applications and was awarded 17 cash grants.