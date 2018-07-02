Pierce Transit on Sunday Schedule for Independence Day

Submitted by Pierce Transit.

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLE paratransit services will operate on a Sunday Schedule on Wednesday, July 4. For specific route information visit www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes/, select a route and click on the “Sundays” tab. If there is no Sundays tab, that route will not operate on Independence Day.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices and the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be closed July 4 in observance of Independence Day.



SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington) for assistance and reservations.