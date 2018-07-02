Keeping it Deliciously Cool in Steilacoom on the Fourth

Submitted by The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) invites everybody to its Annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social.

There is nothing like an ice cream sundae with berry toppings and crunchy sprinklings on a hot summer day. Or maybe you prefer an icy root beer crowned with a scoop of vanilla ice cream? Whatever your preference for ice cream treats, if you enjoy panoramic vistas including a ferry gliding across the blue waters of the Salish Sea, the Olympic mountains beckoning from afar, and the shade of some 150-year-old apple trees—then there’s only one place in the world for you this Wednesday, the Fourth of July.

The Annual Fourth of July Ice Cream Social is sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA). SHMA invites everybody to spend some sweet relaxing time on Independence Day this year. Ice cream and root beer floats will be served noon through 4:00 pm—or earlier, if ice cream runs out quickly! There will be seating on the Museum patio on the corner of Rainier and Main Streets or on the lawn in the historic orchard.

The SHMA Ice Cream Social is a traditional part of the Fourth of July celebration in the oldest incorporated American town in Washington State. The Town of Steilacoom parade will pass right by the Museum. Downtown Steilacoom will be celebrating in colorful and entertaining ways morning till evening, so start or finish your afternoon with a yummy SHMA ice cream sundae and stick around for Steilacoom’s stunning fireworks over the water that night.