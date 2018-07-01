Response to Preserve the Norberg Property Article Dated 6/29/18

Submitted by Sally Jacky

Thank you, Cynthia Endicott, for your article about the Norberg Estates phase 2 Planned Area Development (PAD) in Steilacoom. I appreciate your support. I wish to make some corrections. Regarding Norberg Estates, as members of a citizen group, several of us are asking residents to sign a petition to support the Town of Steilacoom in acquiring the 5.23 acre forest and wildlife habitat land. Upon ownership of the forest by the town, a volunteer citizen stewardship committee will be formed to preserve and maintain the forest and wildlife habitat. The sale price is $1.5 million and the Town’s portion is 10% of the price. The original Norberg PAD was divided into two phases. During phase 1, four houses on Galloway Street were built several years ago.

Norberg Estates phase 2 is currently for sale. The Town of Steilacoom has the opportunity to purchase the forest and wildlife habitat from the owners. If the town declines, the land will be sold to a developer to build 19 houses. It may take time for clearing to begin such a housing development.

Regarding “Sally has located a ‘Conservation’ buyer”, with help from an organization such as Forterra, upon approval of the town council, the organization immediately will purchase the forest land and create a bridge loan to be repaid by other funding organizations and by the town by 2021.

I wish to correct information regarding Harlock Place Park, as Cynthia wrote, the “small park on one corner lot of this property.” The correct name is Harlock Place Park, not Norberg Park. The land for the Harlock Place Park was lot 4 of the Kauffman property. Of the original four lots of the 2.2-acre Kauffman property, there is a house on lot 1 (on Lexington Street) and a house on lot 3 (On Galloway Street). Lot 2 has been subdivided into three lots. On two lots, houses are being constructed. The last lot is planned to be for sale in the future.

As a member of the Harlock Place Park Stewardship Committee, I did participate in asking for donations and did help seek grants to purchase one half acre of the Kauffman property to give to the Town of Steilacoom to become an open space pocket park. The park, on Galloway Street, abuts the Norberg Estates phase 1 and phase 2. Do come visit the park. On one Saturday morning of each month, from 10 am to noon, we maintain the vegetation, remove invasive plants, and periodically plant additional native plants. Volunteer citizen stewardship is important and satisfying. Do join us Saturday, July 14, at 10 am. Bring gloves, clippers, etc. It is exciting to see new growth and to see what is blooming.

Thank you.