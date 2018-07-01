Lakewood reminds you to have a safe Fourth

This year the Fourth of July is Wednesday and it’s safe to assume some of our residents will use fireworks to celebrate the holiday.

Make sure you’re educated on what is and is not allowed, as well as when fireworks can legally be discharged in city limits.

According to Lakewood Municipal Code, fireworks are allowed July 3-5 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.

If someone is discharging fireworks outside of this time, please call the non-emergency South Sound 911 dispatch number: 253-798-4721.

Also know it is illegal to sell fireworks to anyone under 16 years old and is the responsibility of the seller to check proof of age.

What fireworks are allowed in Lakewood?

Permissible consumer fireworks include:

Dipped sticks and sparklers

Ground and hand-held sparkling devices

Cylindrical or cone fountains, wheels and ground spinners

Filter sparklers

Smoke devices

Helicopters

Roman candles

Mines or shells

Illuminating torches

What fireworks are not allowed?

State law prohibits the use of the following:

Fireworks (see pdf)

Sky rockets

Bottle rockets

M-80’s

M-100’s or larger cherry bombs

Tennis ball bombs

Pipe bombs

Tampered, altered or homemade fireworks.

To see photos and descriptions of what fireworks are permitted and prohibited, view this flier produced by the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The City of Lakewood and West Pierce Fire & Rescue wants the community to celebrate safely. Each year thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks – fires, devastating burns, other injuries, and even death.

The best way to protect your family is not to use any fireworks at home – period. Attend a public fireworks display and leave the lighting to the professionals.

The following displays are happening this year:

JBLM Freedom Fest at Cowan and Memorial Stadiums – dusk

Steilacoom’s Grand Old Fourth of July on Lafayette Street, Downtown – dusk

Tacoma’s Freedom Fair at the Ruston Way Waterfront – 10:10 p.m.

Have a concern about fireworks in your neighborhood?

If there is a code enforcement issue or concern related to fireworks, such as tall grass or improper sales, please contact: West Pierce Fire & Rescue (253) 564-1623.

To report the use of illegal fireworks or discharging fireworks outside of the designated dates or times, please contact South Sound 911’s non-emergency dispatch line at (253) 798-4721.

Adult supervision around fireworks is important. Only adults should light fireworks and handle matches and lighters. Set family boundaries and talk with children about celebrating safely. Use care in selecting the area for discharge of fireworks, and the type of fireworks appropriate for that area. Weather conditions make grasses and vegetation dry and vulnerable to fire.

BE PREPARED – Before you light fireworks

Use legal fireworks, available at licensed stands within the District Store fireworks out of children’s reach

Keep pets safe indoors

Always keep water nearby

BE SAFE – When lighting fireworks

Only adults should light fireworks

Only use outdoors

Do not throw fireworks or hold in your hand

Protect your eyes

Light one firework at a time and move away quickly

Never relight a “dud”

BE RESPONSIBLE – After you finish