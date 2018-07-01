Ferry runs added for Independence Day and summertime travelers

Submitted by Pierce County.

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional runs to accommodate Independence Day and summertime travelers between Steilacoom and Anderson and Ketron islands.

The ferry will follow the standard weekday schedule on July 3, with an additional run leaving Steilacoom at 10 p.m. The ferry will follow the holiday schedule on July 4 with no 4:45 a.m. run, and an additional run leaving Steilacoom at 10 p.m.

The twice-monthly fuel run scheduled for July 4 will be moved to July 5 to accommodate holiday travelers. The run will leave Steilacoom at 10 a.m. July 5. The fuel runs typically occur the first and third Wednesday of each month and only fuel trucks are allowed onboard.

Additional summertime runs

Additional runs will be offered on Fridays and Sundays from June 29 to Sept. 3. The runs will leave Steilacoom at 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Ferry riders can view the ferry schedule at www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry.

Reminder: Fireworks prohibited on the ferry

Fireworks are prohibited on the ferry. Only non-aerial, non-explosive fireworks – such as sparklers – in their original packaging may be transported aboard the ferry. Fireworks of any type may not be ignited on the ferry.