The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Authorities identify Lakewood family found dead in apartment. Mom, toddlers beaten to death | The News Tribune

By Leave a Comment

The names of a Lakewood family found dead inside their apartment this week have been released.

Read more: Authorities identify Lakewood family found dead in apartment. Mom, toddlers beaten to death | The News Tribune

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *