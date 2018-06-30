The Humane Society earns 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency has earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is America’s largest independent charity evaluator. A 4-star rating is their highest rating and indicates that the Society adheres to best practices.

This is the fifth consecutive year for the Society to earn this top rating. Only 9% of the 8,000 charities evaluated by Charity Navigator have received at least 5 consecutive 4-star evaluations.

Since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible non-profits a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics on governance, ethical practices, and measures of openness. These additional metrics account for 50% of a charity’s overall rating. They reveal which charities employ best practices and are honest with their donors.

“The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County’s exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds the Society to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world’s most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support the Society.”

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org.