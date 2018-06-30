Steilacoom Historical School Board 2017-18 Meeting Schedule Revised

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical School District.
The Steilacoom Historical School Board of Directors voted to revise the remainder of the 2017-18 school year board meeting schedule. The meetings in July and August were previously scheduled on Thursday evenings. The Board voted to move the meetings to Wednesday evenings.
Approved meeting schedule:
Wednesday, 7/11/18
Study Session Only
Steilacoom High School Library
6:00 P.M.
Wednesday, 7/25/18
Study Session
Steilacoom High School Library
6:00 P.M.
Wednesday, 7/25/18
Regular Business Meeting
Steilacoom High School Library
7:00 P.M.
Wednesday, 8/8/18
Study Session Only
Pioneer Middle School Library
6:00 P.M.
Wednesday, 8/22/18
Study Session
Pioneer Middle School Commons Conference Room
6:00 P.M.
Wednesday, 8/22/18
Regular Business Meeting
Pioneer Middle School Library
7:00 P.M.
