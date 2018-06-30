The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School Board 2017-18 Meeting Schedule Revised

Submitted by Steilacoom Historical School District.

The Steilacoom Historical School Board of Directors voted to revise the remainder of the 2017-18 school year board meeting schedule. The meetings in July and August were previously scheduled on Thursday evenings. The Board voted to move the meetings to Wednesday evenings.

Approved meeting schedule:

Wednesday, 7/11/18

Study Session Only

Steilacoom High School Library

6:00 P.M.

Wednesday, 7/25/18

Study Session

Steilacoom High School Library

6:00 P.M.

Wednesday, 7/25/18

Regular Business Meeting

Steilacoom High School Library

7:00 P.M.

Wednesday, 8/8/18

Study Session Only

Pioneer Middle School Library

6:00 P.M.

Wednesday, 8/22/18

Study Session

Pioneer Middle School Commons Conference Room

6:00 P.M.

Wednesday, 8/22/18

Regular Business Meeting

Pioneer Middle School Library

7:00 P.M.

